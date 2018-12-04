Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,410 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 41.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,410 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays set a $51.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,410 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/westpac-banking-corp-sells-19410-shares-of-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.