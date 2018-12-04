Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 2.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,453,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,681,000 after buying an additional 700,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,091,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,555,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,472,000 after purchasing an additional 706,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 5,111,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 29,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,260. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Argus dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

