Weyland Tech Inc (WEYL) CEO Brent Suen Acquires 50,000 Shares

Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) CEO Brent Suen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEYL stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Weyland Tech Inc has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Weyland Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. It offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

