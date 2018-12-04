White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Position Lessened by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 14.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $24,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,321,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,547,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 110,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,802,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 604.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,571,000 after buying an additional 89,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of WTM opened at $931.39 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $786.23 and a twelve month high of $980.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($1.32). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

