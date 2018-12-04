WideOpenWest (WOW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.

NYSE:WOW opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.71. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.65 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 27,434,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,130 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after buying an additional 517,319 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 66,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

