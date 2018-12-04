William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $19,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

