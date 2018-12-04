William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.58 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14,909.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 814,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 809,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,774,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 165.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,514,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $76.10 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBT. ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

