Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.