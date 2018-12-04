Woodcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,171.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $770,604.00 and approximately $12,171.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00002401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006803 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000916 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000146 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp. Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

