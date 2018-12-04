Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 228.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,339,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,978,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.61.

In other news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,390.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. 56,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,537. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

