Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 29,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 122,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

PAYX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. 9,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,186. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

