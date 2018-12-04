Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 67.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,137 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $80,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,389,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $247,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,723,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $1,440,674. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wood & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

