Xilinx (XLNX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Xilinx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Xilinx from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In related news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $133,778.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,163 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 144,156 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,112 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $27,482,000 after buying an additional 126,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

