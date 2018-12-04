XinFin Network (XDCE) Market Capitalization Hits $7.48 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $696,930.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.01904527 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,873,333,383 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, IDEX, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

