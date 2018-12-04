XMax Price Tops $0.0004 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. XMax has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $79,915.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, FCoin and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.02366218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00136682 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00189121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.75 or 0.09807666 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About XMax

XMax launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,655,689,752 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, OTCBTC, HADAX, FCoin, DDEX, Graviex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

