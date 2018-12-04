Xpediator (XPD) Stock Price Up 23.5%

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) rose 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55). Approximately 111,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 39,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).
In other news, insider Michael Alexander Borrelli purchased 20,000 shares of Xpediator stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,373.45).
Xpediator Company Profile (LON:XPD)
Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.
