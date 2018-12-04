Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2764 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYUP opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

