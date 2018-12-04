Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 13,980 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 13,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $300,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 1,520 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $31,144.80.

On Friday, November 23rd, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 1,299 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $26,317.74.

On Friday, November 9th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 17,808 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $373,433.76.

AMPH stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 1.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after buying an additional 318,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

