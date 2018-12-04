Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Receives $3.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,348,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,387,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,305 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,625,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,672,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 62.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,705,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

AUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 619,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 23.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

