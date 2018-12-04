Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yeti in a research note issued on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

NYSE:YETI opened at $17.01 on Monday. Yeti has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Fund V. L.P. Cortec sold 723,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,022,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,959,388 over the last three months.

