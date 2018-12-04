Zacks: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alaska Communications Systems Group an industry rank of 13 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSK. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Dawson James began coverage on Alaska Communications Systems Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ALSK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.40. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Communications Systems Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,431,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,195 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,193,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

