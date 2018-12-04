Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.29 Million

Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $407.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $365.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

EWBC opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after buying an additional 627,329 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,593,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,784,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 482,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,476,000 after buying an additional 250,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,751,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

