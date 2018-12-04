Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Orion Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Orion Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 1,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.48. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 4,606 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $37,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 112,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113,155 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 303,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 291.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 286,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,123 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.