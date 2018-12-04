Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (POST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.94. Post reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $40,951,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $1,562,000.

NYSE POST traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 176,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.03. Post has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.43.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.