Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. WABCO posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full-year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WABCO.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBC. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WABCO from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WABCO from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WABCO from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $153.00 price objective on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 67.9% during the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WABCO by 126.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in WABCO by 32.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in WABCO during the second quarter valued at $6,990,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBC stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,768. WABCO has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

