Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to report sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seagate Technology to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 91,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $3,842,333.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 124,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $5,207,127.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 990,426 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,122,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,473,662,000 after buying an additional 400,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after buying an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

