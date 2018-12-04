Zacks: Analysts Set $30.50 Price Target for CTS Co. (CTS)

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $30.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 94 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CTS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CTS by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in CTS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CTS by 558.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 149,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. CTS has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.39.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.