Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $221.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.20 million and the highest is $223.40 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $184.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $863.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.70 million to $867.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $927.94 million, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $940.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:BXS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 742,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,737. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

