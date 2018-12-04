Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,629,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 3.78. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

