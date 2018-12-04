Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gannett Co Inc (GCI) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Gannett reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gannett will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gannett had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCI. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Gannett from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

