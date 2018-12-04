Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc (HLIT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.46 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

HLIT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 310,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $487.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.66. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

