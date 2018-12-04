Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hudson Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 2,928,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 377,478 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 552,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 404,870 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,035,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 669,745 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,424. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.59. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.