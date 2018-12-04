Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Iridium Communications posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other Iridium Communications news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $70,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,942.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $5,900,834.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,852,233.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,663. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.04. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.