Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Iridium Communications posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other Iridium Communications news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $70,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,942.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $5,900,834.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,852,233.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,663. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 2.04. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply