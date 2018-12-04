Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) to Post -$0.97 EPS

Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 4,205.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, insider Cyril Allouche sold 2,188 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $51,899.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,938 shares in the company, valued at $164,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 85.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,490. The firm has a market cap of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.33. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.45.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

