Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $543.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $522.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $536.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,628,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

