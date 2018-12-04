Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. CNX Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNXM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CNX Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,217,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $252,355,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,250,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,843,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,341,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 1,236.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.3479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

