Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $119.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $109.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $468.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.39 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $494.85 million, with estimates ranging from $467.05 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CUZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,852,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.