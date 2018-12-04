Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.75 Million

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $119.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.47 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $109.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $468.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.39 million to $477.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $494.85 million, with estimates ranging from $467.05 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CUZ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,852,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply