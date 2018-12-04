Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marine Products Corp. (MPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) will announce $70.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marine Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.28 million and the lowest is $67.56 million. Marine Products reported sales of $65.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marine Products will report full-year sales of $303.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.22 million to $309.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $322.04 million, with estimates ranging from $312.08 million to $331.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marine Products.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.66 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 8.97%.

MPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marine Products from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

NYSE MPX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.01 million, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.48. Marine Products has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marine Products by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

