Zacks: Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc (MOV) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MOV shares. Sidoti upgraded Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Movado Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

MOV traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.05. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $53.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 3,970 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $161,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 161,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

