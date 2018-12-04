Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post $411.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the lowest is $409.90 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $308.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Richard A. Manson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,249. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $4,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,223. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

