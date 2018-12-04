Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post sales of $20.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed posted sales of $20.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $78.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $79.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.50 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on S&W Seed from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 16.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,120 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

