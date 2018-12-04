Zacks: Brokerages Set $48.00 Price Target for CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CVR Energy an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

CVI stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.33. CVR Energy has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.