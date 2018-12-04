Zacks: Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Given $11.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Green Brick Partners an industry rank of 162 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. Citigroup upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Green Brick Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 90,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,311. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,922.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $114,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

