Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cinemark (CNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cinemark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

CNK stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cinemark by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Cinemark by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 61,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cinemark by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

