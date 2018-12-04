Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vectren (VVC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectren (NYSE:VVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Vectren Corporation is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren’s energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to the customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren’s nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services, energy services, coal mining and energy marketing. “

Shares of NYSE:VVC opened at $71.95 on Friday. Vectren has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectren will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Vectren’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vectren by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectren by 37.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectren by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectren in the second quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

