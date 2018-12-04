Zacks Investment Research Lowers RYB Education (RYB) to Hold

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RYB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RYB Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of RYB Education stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.58. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RYB Education by 2,686.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RYB Education by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RYB Education by 3,508.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

