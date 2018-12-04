Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Hold

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

EQC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 511,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,041. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 104.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,717,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,992,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,480,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,534,000 after acquiring an additional 260,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

