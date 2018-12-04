Zacks: Woori Bank (WF) Given $61.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $61.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Bank an industry rank of 169 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Woori Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 40.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 2,060.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 87.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 4,799.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.65. 369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Cards, and Other Operations. The Consumer Banking segment consists of lending to and taking deposits from its retail customers.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woori Bank (WF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.