Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZFGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of Zafgen stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,941. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $185.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zafgen by 283.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,080 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zafgen by 109.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 545,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zafgen by 200.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 496,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zafgen by 23.1% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

