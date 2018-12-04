Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

